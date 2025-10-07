Inside Nicholas Sparks’ Book Tour and New Film Experience

Hey everyone! I recently had the absolute pleasure of sitting down with the legendary Nicholas Sparks, and I just have to share some of the gems from our conversation. Beyond his signature romance novels, I got to hear about his exciting new collaboration with Philly’s own M. Night Shyamalan, and even how he’s become a real Philly sports fan—thanks to M. Night’s influence!

One fun moment? I had to ask if he has one of those classic library ladders, like in the movies. He said, “Yes, I did think a ladder was important, and it is handy when you’re trying to get books or place books on the top shelf.” Honestly, that little detail just felt so Nicholas Sparks, so romantic and literary, like chef’s kiss.

Nicholas also told me about working at Agatha Christie's original writing desk in his home. “I think she might be the best-selling novelist of all time... So I’m working on a novel at that desk. So this will be a novel in which Agatha Christie and Nicholas Sparks wrote stuff. How fun is that?” I totally believe in the energy of places like that, and he seemed to agree, joking, “There could be pieces of her DNA for all I know, right?”

Of course, we talked about the new film Remain, which he co-created with M. Night. Nicholas said, “We have this joint story that we conceived... M. Night goes to make the film however he wants, and I make the novel... It’s a fun project.” It’s a fresh take from him, since it falls into the “love story plus supernatural” genre — a new twist beyond his usual romance novels.

And Philly sports? Nicholas is officially rooting for the Eagles and Phillies now! “There is no question about that... They’re the reigning Super Bowl champs, right? Let’s go!” Hearing him get into the Philly spirit was infectious — I’m definitely ready to rally behind our teams with him.

We also got a sneak peek at his upcoming novel, set in North Carolina—“a love story unlike anything I’ve ever done before.” I can’t wait to dive into it.