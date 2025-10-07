This Day in Country History: October 7

Saturday Night Live pulled Morgan Wallen as a musical guest on Oct. 7, 2020 due to disregarding COVID-19 protocols. This day also saw Naomi Judd receive a high honor and two country music superstars achieve certifications.

From a death to a TV cancellation, these were industry changes and challenges for Oct. 7:

Jason Aldean was at the Route 91 Harvest music festival during the horrific mass shootings in Las Vegas, and he paid tribute to the victims on Oct. 7. Rex Allen Jr. stopped touring on this day. Still, he continued writing songs, and the passing of Ray Pennington was a loss to the music industry.