Ian Munsick Hits the Road With 2026 ‘The Eagle Flies Free Tour’ Across Western U.S.

Ian Munsick has announced The Eagle Flies Free Tour, launching in early 2026 with 17 shows across the Western U.S. and beyond. The tour begins Feb. 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and includes a special Valentine's Day performance at Atlanta's Tabernacle before concluding Mar. 28 at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma.

Known for his signature modern-Western style, Munsick will perform fan favorites including “Long Live Cowgirls,” “Long Haul,” and “Horses Are Faster.” The Wyoming native, recognized as an “Artist to Watch” by CMT, Fender, and MusicRow, has become a celebrated voice in country music for his authentic storytelling and vivid portrayal of the American West.

In April 2025, Munsick put out his latest album, Eagle Feather, which will be the foundation of the tour to come. This 20-track project recalls the land, culture, and history of the West and continues the themes found in Munsick's previous albums, Coyote Cry and White Buffalo. Over one billion streams and several gold-certified singles have cemented Munsick's position as one of country's brightest rising independent artists.

In 2024, he sold more than 100,000 tickets as a headliner and supported major artists, including Lainey Wilson and Morgan Wallen, on tour. Munsick also made history as the first Wyoming native to headline Cheyenne Frontier Days, performing songs from across his catalog.

Sharing the news directly with fans after revealing his recent departure from his label, Warner Music Nashville, the Wyoming native expressed his appreciation for their support, stating, “Of all the accomplishments and relationships I've made since I started my music career, one remains at the summit of the mountain — fans like you. You have allowed me to break the chains of Music Row and fly free. You were the reason I moved to Nashville in the first place, and you are now the reason why I have the freedom to blaze my own trail.”