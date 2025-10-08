Win Tickets To Halloween Haunt at Dorney Park

Listen all weekend for your chance to win a 4 pack of passes to Halloween Haunt at Dorney Park.

All your nightmares come to life during Halloween Haunt at Dorney Park, select nights now through November 2nd. Halloween Haunt is cursed with seven haunted mazes, each with its own frightening theme, plus five scare zones, where guests encounter midways that have been completely transformed with ghoulish monsters and rampant scares, plus live (or maybe not live) entertainment.

Need a break from the scares? Your Dorney Park favorites like Steel Force, Talon, and Iron Menace can give you a welcome sanctuary. New for this year, access to haunted mazes will require a separate Haunted Attractions Pass, designed to enhance the scare factor of select haunted mazes and improve the guest experience during Halloween Haunt.