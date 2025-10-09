Kacey Musgraves, Carín León Drop Music Video Shot in Puerto Vallarta

Kacey Musgraves and Carín León have released the cinematic music video for their bilingual collaboration, "Lost in Translation," shot in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The music video captures the beauty of connection beyond words as Kacey and Carin dance, long for each other, and wander through colorful streets bursting with local culture and energy. Directed by Alexa Stone and Stephen Kinigopoulos, the visual captures the romantic chemistry of the duo outside of a lively street bar as they share a shot of tequila, representing how love and music transcend language and borders.

The collaboration first took shape during a recording session in Nashville, where León and Musgraves began warming up with Juan Gabriel and Rocío Dúrcal's classic "Fue Un Placer Conocerte." The spontaneous moment revealed their shared appreciation for Latin music when Musgraves surprised León by singing along to every word. That spark resulted in the song "Lost in Translation," in which Musgraves co-wrote along with León, Amy Allen, and Shane McAnally, and then was produced by Julian Bunetta and Matt Zara.

The music video takes in all the beauty of Mexico's visionary and cultural riches, incorporating fun garments, street scenes, animals, and cultural traditions that underscore the artistic dimensions of Mexican culture. León is due to continue a run of collaborations across genres after already working with Kane Brown and Leon Bridges. He is a recognized name internationally, and he will even be making headlines as the first Latino artist to headline Las Vegas' Sphere during Mexican Independence Day festivities in September 2026.

Musgraves has long expressed admiration for Mexican music and culture, performing ranchera classics and paying tribute to icons like Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, whose "Como La Flor" she covered at the Houston Rodeo in 2019.

"Growing up singing traditional country and western music, I've always loved exploring the borders of country and where it blends with other styles like norteño and some regional Mexican sounds that I heard a lot of in Texas," she says.