Megan Moroney’s Reaction to Kenny Chesney’s Gift Says It All

Country music is full of heart, harmony, and, if you’re lucky, a gift from a legendary music icon. Megan Moroney just found that out firsthand when the “American Kids” singer surprised her with a generous present. Now, if there’s anyone who knows how to make a memorable gesture, it’s Kenny Chesney. The guy’s been topping charts and winning awards since his debut. So, when he decided to send a little something Moroney’s way, you just knew it wasn’t going to be a birthday card anyone can buy at Costco.

Megan Moroney: “Screaming, Crying, Throwing Up”

Moroney, who just celebrated her 28th birthday, posted on her Instagram stories about the generous gift he received from Chesney. The “Am I Okay?” singer became friends with Chesney after opening for him on his 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour. She joined him again during his Sphere Las Vegas residency to perform “All The Pretty Girls” and their duet “You Had to Be There.”

Moroney shared that after the 2024 tour wrapped up, she had an idea to write “You Had to Be There” to thank Chesney and also as a reminder of the good times they had on the road. In an interview, the Georgia-born singer shared that writing the song was easy, but asking Chesney was more difficult, requiring some liquid courage.

Check below the song “You Had to Be There” released as the lead single to her upcoming third studio album.

Megan Moroney, Kenny Chesney - You Had To Be There (Official Video)

The Gift that Made Waves

Chesney went above and beyond to make sure Moroney received a gift fitting for any country music fan: a guitar autographed by Dolly Parton. Moroney shared the photo of the cherry-colored guitar, with Parton’s signature and message: “To Megan Love Dolly Parton” clearly visible. She wrote in the photo (via Instagram Stories) and tagged Chesney, “@kennychesney with the most insane bday gift. A vintage 1984 Hummingbird signed by Dolly. Screaming, crying, throwing up,” with crying emojis.