Mitchell Tenpenny Collects $117K for Health Crisis Support at Yearly Cornhole Tournament

Mitchell Tenpenny hosted his 4th Annual Cornhole Tournament on Oct. 7 on Music Row, raising more than $117,000 for his foundation, the 10Penny Fund. The event supports ACM Lifting Lives…

Jennifer Eggleston

Jennifer Eggleston
Mitchell Tenpenny performs at the Ryman Auditorium on February 03, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Mitchell Tenpenny hosted his 4th Annual Cornhole Tournament on Oct. 7 on Music Row, raising more than $117,000 for his foundation, the 10Penny Fund. The event supports ACM Lifting Lives and provides financial and emotional assistance to music industry colleagues facing health crises.

The 10Penny Fund has pledged a $100,000 contribution to offer grants for medical, household, and mental health needs in partnership with ACM Lifting Lives. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Diane Holcomb Emergency Relief Fund, which assists those confronting health emergencies.

Performances and appearances at the tournament included several notable country artists, including Parker McCollum, Chris Young, Ernest, Caylee Hammack, Noah Hicks, Caleb Lee Hutchison, Filmore, McCoy Moore, and Meghan Patrick. Songwriters Matt Alderman and Jared Mullens claimed victory in the cornhole competition.

Tenpenny continues his charitable initiatives while touring as part of Jordan Davis's Ain't Enough Road Tour, which runs through the end of October. The artist remains devoted to raising awareness of the mental and emotional challenges tied to cancer, a cause close to his heart since losing his father to the disease.

“I want people to (understand) the mental side of what happens when you hear you have cancer,” said the singer. “There are amazing drugs and amazing doctors … but there's a completely other side to cancer that I've seen personally, and that's the mental side of it. If my father would've had access to someone to explain his specific cancer and how to… treat it mentally, I think it would have… helped from the ground up. That's … what I want to start as a charity,” Tenpenny told The Tennessean in 2019.

“My dad didn't get sick,” Tenpenny continued. “My dad didn't show pain. My dad didn't … you know, he was Dad. He never let me know he was sick. So up until his last few days, I never knew how serious it was. It just eats me up every day thinking, ‘Man, if there was something I could've done.' And that's what kind of inspires me to do this. I feel like I could've helped him.”

Mitchell TenpennyParker McCollum
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
