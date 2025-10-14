Crayola Experience Costume Contest

Do you or your kids have a cool costume you want to show off? What if we told you that your super cool costume could win you tickets to Crayola Experience in Easton, PA?

Well, you're in luck! Submit your costume photo below and you could win a pair of Annual Passes to Crayola Experience.

Crayola Experience is Easton, PA's most colorful family attraction for interactive, creative play.

Discover the Magic of Color® with dozens of hands-on activities to spark your imagination and inspire creativity.

- Watch the CrayolaBot sketch you into a cartoon, then color yourself as the hero of your own story!

- Name and wrap your very own Crayola Crayon

- Learn how crayons are made

- Sculpt colorful creations using Crayola Model Magic®

- Star in your own coloring page