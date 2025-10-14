LISTEN LIVE

Crayola Experience Costume Contest

Do you or your kids have a cool costume you want to show off? What if we told you that your super cool costume could win you tickets to Crayola…

Donnie Black
Crayola Experience_1734005611_

Do you or your kids have a cool costume you want to show off? What if we told you that your super cool costume could win you tickets to Crayola Experience in Easton, PA?

Well, you're in luck! Submit your costume photo below and you could win a pair of Annual Passes to Crayola Experience.

Crayola Experience is Easton, PA's most colorful family attraction for interactive, creative play.

Discover the Magic of Color® with dozens of hands-on activities to spark your imagination and inspire creativity.

- Watch the CrayolaBot sketch you into a cartoon, then color yourself as the hero of your own story!

- Name and wrap your very own Crayola Crayon

- Learn how crayons are made

- Sculpt colorful creations using Crayola Model Magic®

- Star in your own coloring page

- Create colorful keepsakes and unforgettable memories

Crayola Experience
HalloweenHalloween Costumes
Donnie Black
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
