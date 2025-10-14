Eric Church Announces IMAX Concert Film Capturing Landmark Nashville Performances

Eric Church is bringing his electrifying live energy to the big screen with a groundbreaking IMAX concert film, set to release across North America and Canada on Feb. 13, 2026. The film captures Church's two remarkable May performances at The Pinnacle in Nashville, where he performed his album Evangeline vs. The Machine in full alongside a collection of fan favorites.

The concert featured a large number of musicians: a six-piece band, a horn section, a string section, followed by a choir, and guest vocalist Joanna Cotten, who provided a solid sound experience that challenged conventional country expectations. Directed by Reid Long, the project represents his first full-length concert film and promises to showcase Church's emotional and artistic range through IMAX's immersive visuals and sound technology.

Church described the transformative experience of those nights, stating, “I've played a lot of shows. I've never had two nights like these where the room felt literally transported. We went to a different plane, musically, artistically, emotionally. It was unforgettable and I'll remember it the rest of my days.”

The upcoming release marks a collaboration between IMAX, MCA, Mercury Studios, and Q Prime South. Fans will soon be able to sign up on IMAX's website for ticket notifications. The concert film's fusion of country, rock, blues, and soul will bring audiences closer to Church's dynamic artistry than ever before.