Miranda Lambert Reflects on Nearly Seven Years of Marriage With Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert is celebrating nearly seven years of marriage with her husband, retired NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, and she is opening up about their marriage, including the honesty and support for each other in their lives. The couple met in November 2018 on the set of Good Morning America, where Lambert was performing and McLoughlin was assigned to a security detail. They married in January 2019 in a private ceremony held at Lambert's Tennessee farm, sharing the news publicly several weeks later.

Lambert has often credited McLoughlin's steady presence and humor as essential to her balance between a demanding touring schedule and personal life. The two divide their time between Nashville, where McLoughlin is from, and New York, where Lambert lives, and spend time with his son, whom Lambert embraces as her stepson.

"Brendan is so supportive. I'm so lucky to have him as my husband. He's from New York City, so this whole world is totally different to him, but he came straight into it. We're almost at seven years of marriage now. I have a stepson, and we spend a lot of time in New York with him," shared Lambert.

"We're kindred spirits, even though we're from different parts of the country. I feel like I have such a strong support system with him, and he also tells me the truth," she added. Lambert shared, "You know, it's like having somebody at home who can bring you back to Earth and really tell it to you straight, even if it's sometimes hard to hear. I'm so thankful that he's willing to come on this journey with me, and this adventure, but also be a grounding spot and a home for me."