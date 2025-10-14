This Day in Country History: October 14

Oct. 14, 2006 was an important day for Taylor Swift. When Eric Church was fired from touring with Rascal Flatts, she took over, helping to launch her career. Oct. 14 also saw the Zac Brown Band raising money for a charity and two fun country music festivals.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There were big milestones for country music on Oct. 14, including:

2006: Eric Church was the opening act for Rascal Flatts during their Me and My Gang Tour. During a show at Madison Square Garden in New York, Church played over his allotted time after repeated warnings at previous shows, and Rascal Flatts kicked him off their tour. A young country singer called Taylor Swift was offered the opening act, and the rest is history.

Cultural Milestones

From a fundraiser to inductions into a prestigious organization, these were cultural milestones on Oct. 14:

2017: The Zac Brown Band raised a record-breaking 1.7 million dollars for Camp Southern Ground at a benefit concert held at the Southern Ground Amphitheater in Fayetteville, Georgia. This organization serves children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders with educational and social skills programs.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Country music festivals on Oct. 14 included:

2023: Big names headlined the GoldenSky festival held in Sacramento, California, on Oct. 14. Jon Pardi, Maren Morris, Jordan Davis, Niko Moon, Wynonna Judd, and Ingrid Andress all thrilled the audience.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Weather and auto accidents had an impact on Oct. 14:

2012: Due to extreme weather and high wind warnings, Dierks Bentley had to cancel his annual Miles & Music for Kids charity event in Nashville. Instead, he held an impromptu show at the Hard Rock Cafe for fans who traveled to see him.

