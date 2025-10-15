Reid Perry’s Departure Leaves Kimberly as the Last OG Member of The Band Perry
Well, it’s official. The country group that gave us “If I Die Young” has now officially become a solo act. Reid Perry followed brother Neil’s footsteps and bid farewell to…
Well, it’s official. The country group that gave us “If I Die Young” has now officially become a solo act. Reid Perry followed brother Neil’s footsteps and bid farewell to The Band Perry, leaving sister Kimberly as the last original member standing.
For over a decade, the band has been known for blending country with pop and, of course, for being one of the industry’s musical families. With both Reid and Neil gone, Kimberly is officially holding down the fort solo (well, sort of, since her husband Johnny Costello replaced Neil, who left the group earlier this year).
The Band Perry Will Always Be Family
When a member leaves a band, people often say they’ll always be family. That couldn’t be truer for The Band Perry. After all, they’ll literally always be family, even if they’re no longer bandmates. In an Instagram post, Reid announced his departure: “To the fans, you’ve always been my favorite part of this. I’ve decided to leave TBP. I’ll be missing seeing you in the crowd at a Band Perry show, but I’ll be around.”
He continued, “For me, it was and will always be about making great country music, with and for the hardworking people who love it and live it. Thank you for every memory, I’ll see you back in the saddle. I wish Kimberly and TBP the best as they move forward into the future.”
The reason for his announcement is that he wanted to pursue another endeavor, artist management. Currently, he’s the manager of Ryan Coleman, who participated in The Voice Season 25.
No Hard Feelings
It seems there’s no hard feelings between the siblings, even if Kimberly is the only one left. She left a comment on his post saying, “Reid! Wishing you the most wonderful successes in your new era! Love you, brother!”
The departure just followed the band signing a management deal with Make Wake Artists and a label deal with Big Machine Label Group, their former label. Kimberly said at the time, “Coming back home to our Big Machine / Nashville Harbor family feels like a beautiful full-circle moment for us. To bring the foundation of everything we’ve built together into a new season of creativity means the world. This reunion feels like a second chance, a deeper chapter, and we’re just so grateful to be writing it with the family who believed in us first,” according to Country Now.