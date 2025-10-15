Win Tickets To Six Flags Great Adventure’s Fright Fest

LISTEN LIVE

Donnie Black
Six Flags

Listen all weekend for your chance to win a 4 pack of passes to Six Flags Great Adventure’s Fright Fest.

All your nightmares come to life during Six Flags Great Adventure’s Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS®, select nights now through November 2.

Six Flags Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS® is cursed with nine (9) haunted mazes, each with its own frightening theme including The Conjuring Universe, based on New Line Cinema's iconic horror franchise: enter the Warrens' occult museum where their most terrifying cases await. Face Annabelle's malevolent stare, flee from The Nun'sunholy presence. You're not just observing their cases; you've become part of them. Make your way through five (5) scare zones, where guests encounter midways that have been completely transformed with ghoulish monsters and rampant scares, plus live (or maybe not live) entertainment.

Need a break from the scares? Your Six Flags Great Adventure favorites like El Toro and Jersey Devil can give you a welcome sanctuary.

For the best deal on tickets, visit sixflags.com/greatadventure

Six Flags Great Adventure
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
