Megan Moroney Shares CMA Dressing Room With Idol Kacey Musgraves

Megan Moroney recently shared a full-circle moment that reflected her journey from fan to peer in the industry. In a recent interview, the “Tennessee Orange” singer recounted sharing a dressing room with her longtime idol, Kacey Musgraves, at the CMA Awards — a surreal experience given her early admiration for Musgraves and other female country icons.

Moroney revealed she once waited outside Musgraves' tour bus to meet her years ago, long before achieving her own stardom. “It was really cool because I grew up loving Kacey Musgraves. I even waited outside of her bus at a show in Alabama, and I got to meet her. And then we shared a dressing room at the CMA Awards last year.”

The encounter was not only a highlight of Moroney's year but also a reflection of her rapid ascent in country music. Since breaking out in 2023 with her debut album Lucky and the hit single “Tennessee Orange,” she has earned six CMA Award nominations, including Female Vocalist and Album of the Year. She recently celebrated her second No. 1 hit with “6 Months Later” and achieved her second gold-certified album with Am I Okay?

Moroney described Musgraves as gracious and warm during their CMA interaction. “Oh, she knows. When I met her, too, I wasn't expecting [anything] because she was performing, and award shows are just stressful. I wasn't even expecting her to take the time to take a picture with me or anything 'cause the CMAs put us together. She could have been like, ‘Girl… remember when you stalked me behind the bus? Now I have to share a dressing room with this girl?' But she was so kind and sweet and was like, ‘Thanks for all the nice things you always say about me.' And [she] took the time to get pictures, and it was just really sweet. I just love her.”