Brad Paisley Announces Holiday Album ‘Snow Globe Town’ Inspired by Hallmark Collaboration

Brad Paisley will release a festive new album, Snow Globe Town, on Nov. 7. The 16-track collection features a mix of original songs and collaborations with Hallmark Channel, expanding Paisley’s…

Jennifer Eggleston
Brad Paisley attends Hallmark Channel's "Countdown To Christmas" Kick-Off Event at Category 10 on October 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tibrina Hobson / Stringer via Getty Images

Brad Paisley will release a festive new album, Snow Globe Town, on Nov. 7. The 16-track collection features a mix of original songs and collaborations with Hallmark Channel, expanding Paisley's signature storytelling into the holiday season.

Paisley wrote two new songs specifically for the upcoming Hallmark film A Grand Ole Opry Christmas, premiering Nov. 29. His work on the film's soundtrack became the creative spark for the new record, blending cinematic warmth with traditional country charm.

“I had so much inspiration writing songs for Hallmark's A Grand Ole Opry Christmas movie,” said Paisley. “It sparked a real creative energy that was honestly hard to stop, so we made an entire album.”

The album's standout single, “Leave the Christmas Lights On for Me,” is already available through digital retailers and has received strong early reactions from listeners. The song serves as a preview of the festive tone and heartfelt emotion fans can expect across the project.

An award-winning artist featuring multiple GRAMMY Awards, American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and Country Music Association Awards, Paisley is continuing the legacy of being one of country music's most admired artists. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2025 and has been a treasured member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001.

In Snow Globe Town, Paisley delivers a thoughtful, saleable holiday album of music that embodies the season, all while making use of his signature humor, warmth, and talent.

