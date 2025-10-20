Nashville Benefit Concert Raises Money for Dog Rescue Group

Ella Langley hosted a sold-out benefit concert at The Listening Room in Nashville on Oct. 14 to support Pawsitive Rescue Division, a nonprofit dog rescue organization. The event, titled "An Evening with Ella Langley & Friends," combined music, comedy, and philanthropy in an intimate writers' round that drew a packed house.

On stage, Langley was joined by Kameron Marlowe, Ernest, Aaron Raitiere, and Theo Von for a night filled with emotion and laughter. Later on in the night, Marlowe also joined Langley in celebrating a career milestone when the RIAA presented the hit duet "Strangers" with a Gold Plaque.

The night's festivities included a live auction offering exclusive prizes such as tickets to Langley's sold-out Ryman Auditorium show, handwritten lyrics, and show dresses worn by the rising country star. The proceeds from the auction benefited Pawsitive Rescue Division's mission of encouraging responsible rescue and placing dogs in homes where they will thrive.

Langley also surprised fans with the announcement of her upcoming single "Choosin' Texas," which she co-wrote with Miranda Lambert. The track, featuring background vocals by Lambert, is set for release on Oct. 17.

"Ever since I was 10, it was always my dream to start a nonprofit dog rescue," shares Founder/President of Pawsitive Rescue Division, Lauren Misunas. "When I was able to put something together with Ella and have her join the board so organically, it was more than a dream come true for me. She is helping us reach so many more people, spread awareness of the importance of responsible rescue and placing dogs in homes where they can be successful.