LISTEN LIVE

This Brad Paisley Song Proves He’s the King of Country Romance

When it comes to top country love songs, Brad Paisley is definitely included in the list. His entry? “She’s Everything.” Released in 2006, this heart-melting hit became the unofficial wedding…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Brad Paisley attends Hallmark Channel's "Countdown To Christmas" Kick-Off Event
Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

When it comes to top country love songs, Brad Paisley is definitely included in the list. His entry? “She’s Everything.” Released in 2006, this heart-melting hit became the unofficial wedding anthem for anyone who’s ever been in love. With lyrics so genuine they sound straight from a love letter you wrote your first love, Paisley managed to turn daily life affection into poetry.   

Let’s break down why this song doesn’t just prove Paisley is a country crooner; he’s undisputedly the king of country romance.  

The Story Behind the Ultimate Love Song  

“She’s Everything” came to be Paisley’s signature love song, thanks to songwriter Wil Nance, who originally wrote the song about his wife. It became Paisley’s seventh No. 1 single on Billboard Hot Country Songs and is the fourth single from his album Time Well Wasted. It is also one of his three songs that achieved platinum certification from the RIAA. 

The track became a defining moment in the West Virginia-born artist’s career as a romantic songwriter.   

Brad Paisley and His Personal Touches to the Song About His Wife  

Paisley made some changes to the track to reflect his real relationship with his wife of 22 years, Kimberly. The original lyrics, “She's a red pair of tennis shoes,” were changed to “She's a yellow pair of running shoes.” “She's a ragtop LeBaron with her auburn hair a-blowing,” was modified to “She's a Saturn with a sunroof and her brown hair a-blowing" since Kimberly used to drive a Saturn. Nance did not mind Paisley’s changes to the song, as they made the song more authentic and relatable.   

Brad Paisley - She's Everything (Official Video)

Why It Became America's Wedding Favorite  

With lyrics, “And she's everything I ever wanted / And everything I need / When I talk about her / I go on and on, and on / 'Cause she's everything to me,” it’s understandable why the song became a popular choice for weddings and other romantic occasions. Newlyweds use the song for their first dance; Paisley even performed it at actor Seth Meyers’ wedding in 2013 as a surprise for the bride. Meyers joked that his wife, Alexi, was more excited to meet Paisley than everything else happening at their wedding. 

Fans have also been very vocal about how they were able to connect with the song, since it perfectly captures everyday moments that couples can relate to, even those that are not as romantic. The song’s balance of romantic idealism and reality made it an ideal addition to wedding playlists. The track appears in comprehensive lists of country wedding songs, establishing it as one of country music’s most beloved wedding songs for the first dance.  

The Lasting Impact of a Modern Country Classic

"She's Everything" gave fans and listeners a classic song that is still popular nearly two decades after its release. It's featured alongside country music’s most celebrated love songs including Conway Twitty’s “Hello Darlin,’” Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” George Jones’s “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” Luke Combs’s “Forever After All,” showing how much this hit resonated with listeners and how it managed to interpret real love into music. 

Brad PaisleyEvergreen
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Miranda Lambert performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena. Her song "Famous in a Small Town" is included in the list of Country Songs About Rural American Life.
MusicBoots, Barns, and Ballads: 5 Country Songs About Rural American LifeYvette Dela Cruz
Zach Bryan performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival
MusicInside Zach Bryan’s ‘Heading South’: The Viral Folk Hit That Defined a GenerationYvette Dela Cruz
Dolly Parton speaks onstage at the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicDolly Parton Celebrates 52 Years of ‘Jolene’ With Nostalgic Tribute to Her Iconic HitJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect