This Brad Paisley Song Proves He’s the King of Country Romance

When it comes to top country love songs, Brad Paisley is definitely included in the list. His entry? “She’s Everything.” Released in 2006, this heart-melting hit became the unofficial wedding anthem for anyone who’s ever been in love. With lyrics so genuine they sound straight from a love letter you wrote your first love, Paisley managed to turn daily life affection into poetry.

Let’s break down why this song doesn’t just prove Paisley is a country crooner; he’s undisputedly the king of country romance.

The Story Behind the Ultimate Love Song

“She’s Everything” came to be Paisley’s signature love song, thanks to songwriter Wil Nance, who originally wrote the song about his wife. It became Paisley’s seventh No. 1 single on Billboard Hot Country Songs and is the fourth single from his album Time Well Wasted. It is also one of his three songs that achieved platinum certification from the RIAA.

The track became a defining moment in the West Virginia-born artist’s career as a romantic songwriter.

Brad Paisley and His Personal Touches to the Song About His Wife

Paisley made some changes to the track to reflect his real relationship with his wife of 22 years, Kimberly. The original lyrics, “She's a red pair of tennis shoes,” were changed to “She's a yellow pair of running shoes.” “She's a ragtop LeBaron with her auburn hair a-blowing,” was modified to “She's a Saturn with a sunroof and her brown hair a-blowing" since Kimberly used to drive a Saturn. Nance did not mind Paisley’s changes to the song, as they made the song more authentic and relatable.

Brad Paisley - She's Everything (Official Video)

Why It Became America's Wedding Favorite

With lyrics, “And she's everything I ever wanted / And everything I need / When I talk about her / I go on and on, and on / 'Cause she's everything to me,” it’s understandable why the song became a popular choice for weddings and other romantic occasions. Newlyweds use the song for their first dance; Paisley even performed it at actor Seth Meyers’ wedding in 2013 as a surprise for the bride. Meyers joked that his wife, Alexi, was more excited to meet Paisley than everything else happening at their wedding.

Fans have also been very vocal about how they were able to connect with the song, since it perfectly captures everyday moments that couples can relate to, even those that are not as romantic. The song’s balance of romantic idealism and reality made it an ideal addition to wedding playlists. The track appears in comprehensive lists of country wedding songs, establishing it as one of country music’s most beloved wedding songs for the first dance.

The Lasting Impact of a Modern Country Classic