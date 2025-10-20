LISTEN LIVE

Win Tickets To The True Tattoo Festival

Register below to win a pair of tickets to the True Tattoo Festival happening at the Expo Center in Oaks, PA on November 7th through November 9th. Buy tickets now…

Donnie Black
Tattoo Expo

Register below to win a pair of tickets to the True Tattoo Festival happening at the Expo Center in Oaks, PA on November 7th through November 9th.

Buy tickets now at TrueTattooExpo.com.

Tattoo
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Related Stories
Crayola Experience_1734005611_
ContestsCrayola Experience Costume ContestDonnie Black
The Fall Flavor Feast
ContestsThe Fall Flavor FeastElizabeth Urban
Copy of Celebration Luncheon Graphic2
EventsXTU’s Survivor’s Celebration LuncheonDonnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect