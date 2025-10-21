Jake Owen Celebrates Four Years of Sobriety, Says Fatherhood Inspired His Life’s Best Decision

Jake Owen spoke recently about his recovery, which has been four years sober, and said it has been one of the most life-changing decisions ever made. Owen, known for hits like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” shared how giving up alcohol has made him a better person, father, and role model.

"I never was a big drinker, but when I did drink, I was just a total jerk," Owen said while talking on the Big D and Bubba radio show. "It was my worries about not being good enough that made me act that way."

A conversation with Charles Kelley of Lady A proved pivotal in his decision to change. "You're just Jake. Sometimes you come into a room, and you're the peacock," Kelley told him. Those words sparked Owen's self-reflection and commitment to sobriety.

Owen credits his transformation largely to his role as a father. "My little girl who's six, she's basically never seen me really drink," he said. His older daughter, now 12, lives with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan, while his younger daughter lives with him and fiancée Erica Hartlein.

Owen also talked about the culture shift he sees in his contemporaries; drinking does not have to equal enjoyment, fun, or good times. He challenges friends and supporters to engage in the excitement that comes with sobriety and clarity, describing his own experience to demonstrate how others can have a completely fulfilling and enjoyable life free of alcohol consumption.

To commemorate this milestone, Owen made a heartfelt post on social media thanking the experience and what it has done for him, as well as sharing that he is proud of continuing his sobriety.