Niko Moon Kicks Off 17-City American Palm Tour Starting January 2026

Niko Moon has announced his 2026 American Palm Tour, set to launch Jan. 29 in Oklahoma City. Tickets go on sale Oct. 24. The 17-date headline run will bring Moon's upbeat coastal-country sound to major cities including Dallas, Houston, Nashville, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, and Minneapolis, with more dates to be revealed soon.

The tour will also include special festival and event appearances, such as Live Loud Fest in Miami and Moon Crush in Miramar Beach, where select shows will feature country artist Russell Dickerson.

Moon's upcoming shows pay tribute to his recent release, American Palm Deluxe, a repackaged version of his standout album that includes the singles "Breathe" and "Bare Feet In The Sand." The full-length record continues to engage audiences with its tropical-inspired sounds and themes of positivity and relaxation.

"'BREATHE' is all about that place where you can take a deep breath and let your worries drift away. I find peace when I'm by the water. I wrote this song to be a mantra of positive self-talk and a celebration of the coast," Moon shares.

The single "Breathe," with its tranquil water-based video, embodies the tranquil, carefree energy that is inherent in American Palm. Moon's lyrics promote peace and positivity — what he calls a "mental vacation."

"This past year has been such a blessing, seeing how these songs have connected with people all over the country has been unreal," shares Niko. "The energy of AMERICAN PALM live always feels like a celebration, and I can't wait to bring that energy to every city on this tour."