Tucker Wetmore Announces Dates for ‘The Brunette World Tour’ in 2026

Tucker Wetmore just dropped his tour announcement for next year. The rising country heartthrob is hitting the road in 2026 for The Brunette World Tour, and the 22 shows he will be headlining will spread out across the U.S. and Europe. Kicking off in Boston on February 12, 2026, the tour will swing through New York and Florida, then hop overseas for stops in Copenhagen and Amsterdam, closing out in London on April 28.

Tucker Wetmore: “A Party Every Night”

Wetmore said of the upcoming tour, “I’ve been lucky to play these songs for fans all over the country in the past year and a half, but getting to headline my own tour — and take it to fans in the U.K. and Europe for the first time — is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time.”

He added, “I’m bringing some of my favorite people out on the road with me, and you can bet we’re going to make it a party every night.” Coming along with him are special guests Dasha, Carter Faith, and Jacob Hackworth, who will perform with him on select dates.

Check out the tour dates and venues for Wetmore’s The Brunette World Tour.

February 12, 2026: Roadrunner, Boston, Mass.

Roadrunner, Boston, Mass. February 13, 2026: Terminal 5, New York, N.Y.

Terminal 5, New York, N.Y. February 14, 2026: Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg, Penn.

Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg, Penn. February 21, 2026: Fred Smith Rodeo Arena, Okeechobee, Fla.

Fred Smith Rodeo Arena, Okeechobee, Fla. February 22, 2026: Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hollywood, Fla.

Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hollywood, Fla. February 26, 2026: The Armory, Minneapolis, Minn.

The Armory, Minneapolis, Minn. February 27, 2026: The Factory, St. Louis, Mo.

The Factory, St. Louis, Mo. February 28, 2026: The Grand Theater – Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, Okla.

The Grand Theater – Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, Okla. April 8, 2026: Kaufleuten, Zurich, CH

Kaufleuten, Zurich, CH April 9, 2026: Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, DE

Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, DE April 10, 2026: La Madeleine, Brussels, BE

La Madeleine, Brussels, BE April 12, 2026: Kat Vega Main Hall, Copenhagen, DE

Kat Vega Main Hall, Copenhagen, DE April 13, 2026: Nalen, Stockholm, SE

Nalen, Stockholm, SE April 14, 2026: Rockefeller, Oslo, NO

Rockefeller, Oslo, NO April 16, 2026: Fabrik, Hamburg, DE

Fabrik, Hamburg, DE April 17, 2026: Melkweg Max, Amsterdam, NL

Melkweg Max, Amsterdam, NL April 20, 2026: The Academy, Dublin, IE

The Academy, Dublin, IE April 21, 2026: Ulster Hall, Belfast, N.I.

Ulster Hall, Belfast, N.I. April 23, 2026: O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK April 24, 2026: The Academy, Manchester, UK

The Academy, Manchester, UK April 26, 2026: O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK

O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK April 28, 2026: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK