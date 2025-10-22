Win Tickets To Hersheypark Halloween!
Register below to win a 4 pack of tickets to Hersheypark Halloween. Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights are back with thrills and chills for the whole family! Get your tickets now…
Register below to win a 4 pack of tickets to Hersheypark Halloween. Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights are back with thrills and chills for the whole family! Get your tickets now and visit any weekend through November 2nd. Tickets available at HersheyPark.com.
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.