Jelly Roll FaceTimes Street Performer for Surprise Duet in Las Vegas

A spontaneous act of kindness from Jelly Roll is inspiring fans across social media after a viral video captured him joining a struggling street performer for a heartfelt virtual duet in Las Vegas.

The moment began when an influencer came across the man performing Jelly Roll's “Save Me” while busking on the streets. “this weekend while i was walking thru vegas, i noticed a man who was clearly down on his luck playing a jelly roll song hoping to make some money to continue getting by,” the influencer wrote. “i facetimed jelly and luckily he answered. he joined in singing “save me” with the man. after we stopped filming, the man and i shared a hug and we could hear him yelling “woooooo” as we walked away.”

The emotional clip quickly went viral, showing Jelly Roll singing along via FaceTime as the man performed on the street. Viewers praised the singer's compassion, calling it a powerful reminder of empathy and human connection.

One user who commented claims to be the street performer featured in the video. He reflected on how deeply the moment affected him, writing, “Hi everybody im very grateful that this video is going viral im about to lose my place today so I'm going to be out on that bridge every single day every waking moment but I really want to say thank you for all of the likes and shares cus TBH I really want to be the voice for the voiceless.”

Supporters flooded the post with encouragement. “Classy move, sir. Making the world better,” wrote one fan. “So amazing, and the struggle truly is so real. It is the simple things in life that helps one keep pushing through in this lifetime. God bless you,” commented another.