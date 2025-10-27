Randy Travis and Carrie Underwood Share Special Moment at Grand Ole Opry’s 100th Anniversary

During the 100th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry celebration, Randy Travis and Carrie Underwood shared yet another memorable moment. The anniversary event honored the legacy of the Grand Ole Opry and its artists.

Underwood gave a moving performance of his song "Forever and Ever, Amen," then passed the microphone to Randy for the last lines of the song. This moment quickly became one of the most talked-about performances of the night.

The friendship between the two artists began in 2007 when Underwood came out with her cover of Travis' classic hit "I Told You So." That song and performance quickly developed into a duet that would later win a GRAMMY for Best Country Collaboration.

In 2008, the two had an opportunity to deepen their friendship when Travis surprised Underwood during her Opry performance of the song and made her an official member of the Grand Ole Opry family.

Even after dealing with a serious stroke that impaired his ability to speak back in 2013, Travis has still motivated his followers throughout this recovery and return to music. He now tours with his original band and guest vocalist James Dupré on the More Life Tour, celebrating his enduring influence on country music.

"The producers of the show wanted to do this. We didn't know how things were going to pan out, but Carrie did it so naturally. I think it shocked everybody when Carrie walked down. I think it'll go down in history as one of those timeless moments. She has a heart of gold," shared Mary Travis.