LISTEN LIVE

Win The Conjuring Series On Digital HD

Register below to win a digital bundle of all 4 Conjuring movies and a 4 pack of passes to Six Flags Great Adventure. From New Line Cinema comes the ninth…

Donnie Black
The Conjuring

Register below to win a digital bundle of all 4 Conjuring movies and a 4 pack of passes to Six Flags Great Adventure.

From New Line Cinema comes the ninth entry in the more than $2 billion theatrical Conjuring universe, The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by franchise veteran Michael Chaves and produced by franchise architects James Wan and Peter Safran.

The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring cinematic universe, based on real events. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise

Six Flags Great Adventurethe conjuring
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Related Stories
Win Tickets To See The Flyers & An Autographed Puck
ContestsWin Tickets To See The Flyers & An Autographed PuckDonnie Black
Crayola Experience_1734005611_
ContestsCrayola Experience Costume ContestDonnie Black
Copy of Celebration Luncheon Graphic2
EventsXTU’s Survivor’s Celebration LuncheonDonnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect