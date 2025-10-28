Maren Morris Drops ‘Beat the Devil’ Video for CBS Drama Sheriff Country

Maren Morris has released the haunting new music video for her single “Beat the Devil,” which premiered on Oct. 24 alongside an episode of CBS's Sheriff Country. The song was featured during a key plot moment of the show, deepening the connection between the music and the series' narrative tone.

“Beat the Devil” is part of the deluxe edition of Morris' album D R E A M S I C L E, released in August. The song explores themes of accountability, resilience, revenge, and vulnerability — all of which speak to the moral ambivalence and tension that are the cornerstone of Sheriff Country. The CBS drama expands the Fire Country universe and follows Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) as she investigates major crimes in a small town. The show airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and streams on Paramount+.

Set in a quiet roadside diner, the music video intertwines scenes from Sheriff Country with cinematic shots of Morris's performance. The visuals amplify the song's moody, introspective lyrics, including lines such as “Ain't no holy in the water, ain't no washing these sins,” which underscore the emotional gravity of both the song and the series.

Morris, who isn't predictable in her actions, posted and commented on the video saying, “deceiving shyly while you're encountering the devil you know might not be such a good idea…”

One of the fans said, “The time of the bleached eyebrows has certainly come and is very hot!” This comment points to the fact that Morris's altered style is becoming a topic of conversation, a sign that a new artistic style is being born.