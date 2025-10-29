Luke Combs Lands Another Number One on Billboard Country Airplay Chart, Matches Morgan Wallen’s Record

Luke Combs has continued his impressive run at country radio, earning his 19th No. 1 hit with “Back in the Saddle.” The single climbed to the top of Billboard's Country Airplay chart dated Nov. 1, following a 23% increase in audience impressions, which reached 30.8 million. This accomplishment ties Combs with Morgan Wallen for the most Country Airplay chart-toppers since Combs's debut in 2017.

The song's rise was enhanced by an aggressive marketing effort that included teaser clips featuring several NASCAR stars, a viral acoustic sneak peek on social media, and an official behind-the-scenes video that struck a chord with fans. "Back in the Saddle" fits the themes of tenacity and revival. It tells the story of a cowboy who returns to his old glory after a time away — an appropriate metaphor for Combs's continued supremacy in the genre.

Co-written by Luke Combs, Dan Isbell, and Jonathan Singleton, the track blends energetic guitars and rugged storytelling reminiscent of Combs's 2019 hit “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” It also adds to his record as both a songwriter and producer, marking his 18th No. 1 as a co-writer and his eighth as a co-producer. His only chart-topping single not co-written by him remains his 2023 cover of Tracy Chapman's “Fast Car.”

“Back in the Saddle” is expected to appear on Combs's upcoming sixth studio album, projected for release in early 2026. The new record is anticipated to build on his streak of success, reinforcing his reputation as one of modern country's most consistent hitmakers.