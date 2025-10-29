XTU’s CMA Nominees Weekend with Anniversary Show Tickets
And the nominees are…. Happening November 1st & November 2nd, Listen all weekend long as we celebrate the 59th Country Music Awards Nominees! We will highlight music from the artists…
Happening November 1st & November 2nd, Listen all weekend long as we celebrate the 59th Country Music Awards Nominees!
We will highlight music from the artists who are nominated for a CMA Award like Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Chris Stapleton…
And that's just the Entertainer of the Year category!
Plus, register below for your chance to win tickets to XTU's Anniversary Show starring Hardy!
The show happens Saturday, June 27th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
The 57th Annual CMA Awards happen on Wednesday, November 8th at 19pm on 6ABC.
