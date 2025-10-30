Shania Twain Clears the Air: ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Wasn’t a Jab at Brad Pitt

Shania Twain has finally put the speculation to rest about one of her most memorable lyrics. The five-time GRAMMY Award winner said on Will and Woody that her 1997 single "That Don't Impress Me Much" was never intended to slight Brad Pitt, even though the song references the actor by name.

Twain revealed that her reference to Pitt was inspired by the intense media buzz surrounding him at the time. "We've never met," said Twain to the radio program. "I mean, there's a lot of Hollywood celebrities I've never met." She continued, "I was thinking, okay, everybody in the world is in love with Brad Pitt right now. There were nude photos of him, and everybody was gaga over that. And I'm thinking, okay, if there is anyone that is making an impression on everyone…and that's why I picked on him."

The country-pop superstar emphasized that her lyric symbolized society's obsession with perfection rather than targeting an individual. Twain also noted that she believes Pitt took the song in stride, joking that he has a great sense of humor and might even ask her out.

Pitt himself responded in good spirits, laughing about the song's legacy and suggesting that Twain could swap his name for other stars like Ryan Reynolds or Leonardo DiCaprio in future performances.

Twain has continued to perform the hit in her recent shows, including a standout moment during the Austin City Limits Music Festival. She even honored Pitt's birthday on social media in an amusing way, with a post quoting the song to showcase Twain's never-ending sense of humor and wit.