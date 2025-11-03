Mitchell Tenpenny Releases New Heartbreak Anthem ‘Therapy’ & Hilarious Music Video

Heartbreak hurts, but leave it to Mitchell Tenpenny to make it sound catchy and make you laugh through the tears. The country crooner just released his newest single, “Therapy,” and let’s just say it’s the kind of breakup song that’ll have you laughing and singing along.

Tenpenny also dropped a music video that’s comedy gold, where we see him as an apparition or the very least, a very eager, bordering on annoying co-worker with no respect for personal space.

What is Mitchell Tenpenny’s ‘Therapy’ About?

“Therapy” isn’t your typical tear-in-your-beer ballad. It’s playing in a whole different ballpark than his other breakup hit, “Truth About You.” It’s upbeat, clever, and perfectly captures the feeling of being cheated on. The lyrics are relatable: “The cheating and the lies are eating you alive / When you see the other side of leaving me / So go on, act like we were nothing / I keep hoping you end up in / Therapy, over me” and classic Tenpenny: witty and dangerously catchy.

Mitchell Tenpenny - Therapy (Official Music Video)

Co-written with Andy Albert, Chris DeStefano and Thomas Archer, the breakup song is not your typical “wishing-we-could-go-back" ballad or even the typical revenge song of wanting to key his four-wheel drive, rather, it’s a track that follows the singer who’s had enough of all the cheating and the lies and is instead wishing their ex-partner some much-deserved karma that they end up needing to go see an expensive therapist.

The Inspiration Behind the Track

The singer-songwriter clarified that the song isn’t about a specific someone. Instead, it’s a track for those to sing along to, to get their frustration about being betrayed by their partner. He told Country Now, “My song ‘Therapy’ is not really about anyone specific, but more of a lighthearted, bitter song when somebody just does you wrong. You just want to have that anthem to scream out to make yourself feel better as you’re driving through the day. Just have fun with it, don’t take it too seriously, and I hope it helps you.”

Tenpenny released the song after opening for Jordan Davis’ Ain’t Enough Road Tour. He posted on Instagram a carousel of photos from the tour and expressed his gratitude and appreciation not only to Davis, but to Vincent Mason and Mckenzie Carpenter, who also opened for Davis. He captioned the post with, “@jordandavisofficial I love you like a brother! We have so many memories playing music together. Proud of the Artist, Man, Father, Husband, and Friend you are. You deserve all the good coming your way because you have earned it! I love your band and team like a family, and playing shows with y'all has been the highlight of my touring career. Bittersweet ending to another tour, but lifelong memories have been made together.