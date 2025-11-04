Lainey Wilson Pranks Muscadine Bloodline During ‘Whirlwind Tour’

Tour life is a serious business, late nights, diner food, and sometimes not even knowing what day it is. But on her 2025 Whirlwind World Tour, Lainey Wilson decided to lighten the load in style by pulling a prank with her openers, Muscadine Bloodline.

Lainey Wilson Got Muscadine Bloodline Good

At the rescheduled Texas show, Wilson called Muscadine. Given that it’s their final week on the road, Wilson and Muscadine Bloodline, who are about to perform the duo’s 2020 song “Pieces,” featuring Wilson (they usually sit on stools), brand-new toilet seats rolled out, according to Whiskey Riff. Muscadine Bloodline took their place, settled in with Wilson, explaining the rationale behind the prank before people got the wrong idea.

Pieces (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Wilson admitted she’s been sitting on (pun, obviously intended) the idea for years. She just needed to find the perfect victim, or in this case, victims. The “4x4xU” singer explained that she decided to prank the duo because they’re “that good” or as “the s—.”

The Louisiana-born singer-songwriter shared, “I was thinking about it…I was like, if I ever do an acoustic part of my show, where I’ve got somebody come out, I’m gonna make them sit on a toilet and do it…I think y’all are the sh**. That’s why I really wanted to do this. When I tell you I’m y’all’s biggest fan… I’m so thankful and proud to have you out here with us.”

Good Friends

Wilson explained that she’d been friends with the duo for 14 years and that she will not pull the prank on someone she’s not been comfortable with: “And just so y’all know, I would not feel comfortable with just putting anybody up on a toilet out here. I’ve known these boys for 14 years, so I can get away with stuff like this ’cause they’re not gonna try to cancel me tomorrow ’cause I made them sit on the sh*tter.”

Muscadine thought the prank was hilarious too, and it was a memory they should surely remember even in the years to come. “Never played a song on a toilet before… Lainey Wilson really got us good last night at our last show on the tour! Just can’t thank Lainey, her band, and her entire team for taking such good care of us on this run.”