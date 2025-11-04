This Day in Country History: November 4

Nov. 4 saw some incredible country music moments, including the 49th Annual Country Music Association Awards having some big winners. Also, a country star's exhibit closed at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani officially announced they were dating. Continue reading to learn more about noteworthy events from this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These significant milestones occurred on Nov. 4:

The late Toby Keith, known for songs such as "American Soldier" and "Should've Been a Cowboy," received the Will Rogers Spirit Award from the Will Rogers Rotary Club. This award is presented to an artist who embodies the Western spirit and culture. 2015: At the CMA Awards, Little Big Town won Single of the Year for their hit song "Girl Crush," Chris Stapleton won New Artist of the Year, and Florida Georgia Line received an award for Best Vocal Duo of the Year. Performers included Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, and Blake Shelton.

Cultural Milestones

From the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, these cultural milestones happened on Nov. 4:

Sam Harris, Jamie Oldaker, Jean Shepard, and Les Gilliam were inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at the Muskogee Civic Center in Oklahoma. There were performances by Vince Gill, Toby Keith, and Merle Haggard. 2012: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum closed Taylor Swift's exhibit, Taylor Swift: Speak Now — Treasures from the World Tour. This special exhibit opened in June and showcased some of Swift's instruments, costumes, and props from her 2011/2012 mega tour, Speak Now World Tour.

Notable Recordings and Performances

There were many interesting performances and festivals on Nov. 4, including:

Zac Brown Band paid homage to Disney's Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday celebration by singing "The Bare Necessities." This televised show, Mickey's 90th Spectacular, featured other special guests, including Meghan Trainor and Josh Groban. 2023: Americana and folk music fans traveled to Scottsdale, Arizona, for the Dreamy Draw Music Festival's final day, featuring Jamestown Revival, Lord Huron, and Nolan Tyler.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a dating announcement to a death, these industry changes occurred on Nov. 4:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced they were officially dating. The co-stars met on the TV reality show The Voice after Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert and Stefani divorced Gavin Rossdale. They got married in 2021 and are still together. 2019: Willard Cox, the father of the GRAMMY Award-winning gospel/bluegrass/country group The Cox Family, died at the age of 82. The Cox Family had numerous award-winning albums and became famous by writing the soundtrack to the 2000 Coen Brothers film Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?, which starred George Clooney.