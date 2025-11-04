LISTEN LIVE

XTU’s CMA Nominees Weekend with Anniversary Show Tickets

And the nominees are…. Happening November 8th & November 9th, Listen all weekend long as we celebrate the 59th Country Music Awards Nominees! We will highlight music from the artists…

Donnie Black
CMA WITH NUMBER

And the nominees are....

Happening November 8th & November 9th, Listen all weekend long as we celebrate the 59th Country Music Awards Nominees!

We will highlight music from the artists who are nominated for a CMA Award like Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Chris Stapleton…

And that's just the Entertainer of the Year category!

Plus, register below for your chance to win tickets to XTU's Anniversary Show starring Hardy!

The show happens Saturday, June 27th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards happen on Wednesday, November 8th at 19pm on 6ABC.

Thanks to the Ford and the Ford 150.

CMAHardyXTU Anniversary Show
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Related Stories
Copy of Celebration Luncheon Graphic2
EventsXTU’s Survivor’s Celebration LuncheonDonnie Black
ZBB Sphere
UncategorizedWin A Trip To Las Vegas To See Zac Brown Band At Sphere!Donnie Black
The Cozy Comforts Giveaway
ContestsThe Cozy Comforts GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect