Garth Brooks’ Accuser Files Appeal to Remain Anonymous
One of country music’s biggest artists of the ‘90s, Garth Brooks, finds himself in a situation no one wants to be in. The Oklahoma-born singer has been involved in two lawsuits for years now. A hairdresser has filed a lawsuit accusing Brooks of sexual assault. The accuser initially sued under the pseudonym “Jane Roe” in California and requested the right to keep her identity anonymous.
Brooks, who first filed a lawsuit in Mississippi to prevent Jane from filing a case against him, and to further publicize her claims and for the “intentional infliction of emotional distress” and defamation. It’s worth noting that at the beginning, Brooks’ identity was also protected in the lawsuit and was only referred to as “John Doe.” Garth had asked the court in Mississippi to proceed with the case with both their identities protected. However, Jane Roe had already filed her lawsuit in California, exposing Brooks’ identity.
What Garth Brooks Has Said About the Allegations
In a statement Brooks released (via Whiskey Riff), the Grammy-award winner informed fans that he intends to clear his name: “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.”
He added, “Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of – ugly acts no human should ever do to another. We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides. I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.”