Garth Brooks’ Accuser Files Appeal to Remain Anonymous

One of country music’s biggest artists of the ‘90s, Garth Brooks, finds himself in a situation no one wants to be in. The Oklahoma-born singer has been involved in two lawsuits for years now. A hairdresser has filed a lawsuit accusing Brooks of sexual assault. The accuser initially sued under the pseudonym “Jane Roe” in California and requested the right to keep her identity anonymous.

Brooks, who first filed a lawsuit in Mississippi to prevent Jane from filing a case against him, and to further publicize her claims and for the “intentional infliction of emotional distress” and defamation. It’s worth noting that at the beginning, Brooks’ identity was also protected in the lawsuit and was only referred to as “John Doe.” Garth had asked the court in Mississippi to proceed with the case with both their identities protected. However, Jane Roe had already filed her lawsuit in California, exposing Brooks’ identity.

What Garth Brooks Has Said About the Allegations

In a statement Brooks released (via Whiskey Riff), the Grammy-award winner informed fans that he intends to clear his name: “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.”