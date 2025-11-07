LISTEN LIVE

The Next Barefoot Country Music Festival Headliner Is Kelsea Ballerini

The Summer of 2026 is shaping up to the one of the biggest yet. The Barefoot Country Music Fest (BCMF) returns to the beaches of Wildwood, New Jersey, from June…

The Summer of 2026 is shaping up to the one of the biggest yet. The Barefoot Country Music Fest (BCMF) returns to the beaches of Wildwood, New Jersey, from June 18–21, 2026, promising another unforgettable weekend of sun, sand, and live country music. As the largest outdoor country music festival on the East Coast, BCMF transforms Wildwood’s scenic shoreline into a massive concert venue featuring multiple stages, national headliners, and up-and-coming artists.

Post Malone and Eric Church have already been announced as headliners of the festival... And just announced: Kelsea Ballerini will also be headlining the 2026 Barefoot Country Music Festival!

For tickets and info, click HERE.

Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
