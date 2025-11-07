The Next Barefoot Country Music Festival Headliner Is Kelsea Ballerini
The Summer of 2026 is shaping up to the one of the biggest yet. The Barefoot Country Music Fest (BCMF) returns to the beaches of Wildwood, New Jersey, from June 18–21, 2026, promising another unforgettable weekend of sun, sand, and live country music. As the largest outdoor country music festival on the East Coast, BCMF transforms Wildwood’s scenic shoreline into a massive concert venue featuring multiple stages, national headliners, and up-and-coming artists.
Post Malone and Eric Church have already been announced as headliners of the festival... And just announced: Kelsea Ballerini will also be headlining the 2026 Barefoot Country Music Festival!
For tickets and info, click HERE.