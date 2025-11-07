LISTEN LIVE

Win Tickets To See Vincent Mason

Register below to win a pair of tickets to Vincent Mason on Saturday, April 25th at the TLA. Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Donnie Black
Vincent Mason

Register below to win a pair of tickets to Vincent Mason on Saturday, April 25th at the TLA.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Concert
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Related Stories
Copy of Celebration Luncheon Graphic2
EventsXTU’s Survivor’s Celebration LuncheonDonnie Black
CMA WITH NUMBER
ContestsXTU’s CMA Nominees Weekend with Anniversary Show TicketsDonnie Black
ZBB Sphere
UncategorizedWin A Trip To Las Vegas To See Zac Brown Band At Sphere!Donnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect