Dan + Shay Mark Five Years of First Christmas Song, Hint at New Holiday Track

Dan + Shay are embracing the festive spirit this season, reaching milestones in their holiday music repertoire while teasing what's possibly new. The duo is sharing evergreen content on their social media pages, including videos of decorating their tree, reminiscing, and joking about what's next.

A recent video shows Dan Smyers inviting Shay Mooney to help set up a large pre-lit Christmas tree, soundtracked by their hit single "Officially Christmas." The track, released last year, is also being recognized in the duo's posts as they celebrate its first anniversary.

"Today is the 5-year anniversary of Take Me Home For Christmas!" the duo says in one of their yuletide posts. "It was the first original Christmas song we ever wrote and recorded, and paved the way for what turned into a double album."

"Thank y'all for loving this song as much as we do," they continue, "and making it part of your holiday traditions year after year. We just might have to release another original Christmas song to celebrate, whatya say?"

The post aligns with Dan + Shay's broader trend of holiday excitement, which has now become a tradition of merging their distinct harmonies with the holiday spirit. Christmas-themed content continues to garner reactions as the fans add the songs to their local playlist. In addition to reminiscing on "Take Me Home For Christmas," the duo's recent updates hint at ongoing studio work that could expand their holiday repertoire.

In the studio in October while prepping their new album, which features a cover of Taylor Swift's song "Back to December," they hinted at recording a new Christmas song, perhaps revealing that new music is on the way.