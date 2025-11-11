Morgan Wallen 2026 Tour Ticket Prices Spark Fan Backlash After Friday Sale

Reactions on social media to Morgan Wallen's 2026 Still the Problem Tour have created a little bit of a stir, as fans responded to the high ticket prices. General pit tickets reportedly were as high as close to $900, and lower-level seats at some shows were over $1,000.

Additional costs, such as parking passes up to $110, have fueled frustration among concertgoers who chose not to buy during pre-sales.

"I just wanna say, Morgan Wallen, what the f--k are you doing? These tickets are insane. Not even Taylor Swift is as expensive as this," one TikTok user said as she shared a screenshot of the prices.

Another stated, "Morgan Wallen ticket prices for lower level seating should not cost more than multi-day entire festivals. What a slap in the face with this pricing."

"Blame Ticketmaster. Not Morgan," one replied, while another agreed, "Those ticket prices ARE NOT the artist's fault! Those are scalpers prices."

Despite rising costs, demand remains high. Many fans are still purchasing tickets, eager to see Wallen live. Reports indicate that cheaper nosebleed sections often sell out quickly, underscoring the tour's massive draw across markets.

The Still the Problem Tour will include 21 stadium-sized shows across 12 U.S. cities, beginning in Minneapolis and hitting major venues in Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Denver, Chicago, and Baltimore. The full date list is available elsewhere, with extensive stadium engagements reinforcing Wallen's nationwide reach.

For fans seeking cheaper alternatives, folks on social media have advised patience. Ticket prices often drop on the week of the show, especially tickets bought from SeatGeek's verified resale site, where partnerships can yield even better prices.