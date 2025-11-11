This Day in Country History: November 11

Country music fans enjoyed watching big names, such as Eric Church and Maren Morris, win awards at the 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 11, 2020. Church received multiple certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America on this day in 2016. Nov. 11 also saw fans sing and dance to their favorite performers at a music festival in Miami, Florida.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 11 has seen Platinum certifications and hosted the CMA Awards:

2016: Eric Church had multiple certifications from the RIAA on this day. His single "Springsteen" received a triple Platinum award, while "Talladega," "Love Your Love the Most," and "Like Jesus Does" also received Platinum certification.

Eric Church had multiple certifications from the RIAA on this day. His single "Springsteen" received a triple Platinum award, while "Talladega," "Love Your Love the Most," and "Like Jesus Does" also received Platinum certification. 2020: Winners at the 54th Annual CMA Awards held at Music City Center in Nashville included Eric Church for Entertainer of the Year and Luke Combs for Male Vocalist of the Year. Maren Morris was a big winner at these awards. She won Single and Song of the Year for "The Bones," and Female Vocalist of the Year. Morgan Wallen was named New Artist of the Year, and Old Dominion snagged Vocal Group of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

Benefit and tribute concerts for Nov. 11 included:

2014: The Concert for Valor was held on the National Mall to honor U.S. military veterans. Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band were among the numerous performers and celebrities at this concert.

The Concert for Valor was held on the National Mall to honor U.S. military veterans. Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band were among the numerous performers and celebrities at this concert. 2018: Carly Pearce and Darius Rucker were among the guests and performers at the Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Proceeds from this benefit concert went to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence, which caused damage in mid-September.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 11 has hosted some notable festivals and performances:

2016: Keith Urban performed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Maren Morris and Brett Eldredge opened for Urban.

Keith Urban performed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Maren Morris and Brett Eldredge opened for Urban. 2023: Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Young were the main headliners at the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami, Florida. Other performers included Nate Smith, Travis Denning, and Mackenzie Carpenter.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A record label acquisition and a new baby were highlights for Nov. 11.

2011: Universal Music Group bought EMI's recorded music division, whose labels included EMI Records Nashville and Capitol Records Nashville, which represented artists such as Roseanne Cash and Maggie Rogers.

Universal Music Group bought EMI's recorded music division, whose labels included EMI Records Nashville and Capitol Records Nashville, which represented artists such as Roseanne Cash and Maggie Rogers. 2017: The "Country Must Be Country Wide" singer Brantley Gilbert and his wife, Amber, welcomed a baby boy, Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert. The couple now has three children together, making the Gilberts a family of five.