Megan Moroney Reveals Pink Theme for Third Album After Closing Blue Era

Megan Moroney is stepping into a new, daring chapter with her upcoming third studio album, marking a stylistic and sonic departure from her previous “emo cowgirl” brand. Renowned for her…

Jennifer Eggleston
Megan Moroney attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Catherine Powell / Stringer via Getty Images

Megan Moroney is stepping into a new, daring chapter with her upcoming third studio album, marking a stylistic and sonic departure from her previous "emo cowgirl" brand. Renowned for her emotionally honest songwriting and her penchant for color-coded eras, Moroney is heralding a new era, brighter and carefree, and filled with pink and fun. The new album, 93% finished according to Moroney, has not yet received an official title or release date, but has created enthusiasm across social media.

Past eras were defined by vivid visual identities. Emerald green for her debut and royal blue for Am I Okay? — each matching the emotional tone of her music. Lately, fans saw a new set of delicate pinks and soft colors in teasers and appearances, which we can guess was a purposeful rebrand in tune with the album's optimistic sound and represents a confident take on their musical journey.

The new material is said to blend fun, sassy energy with a few deeply emotional moments, maintaining the heartfelt edge that established her as one of country's most relatable voices. “Asked what the biggest thematic difference is between Am I Okay? and the new album, Megan replied, ‘I think the biggest difference with this album is that just, like, my feet are so planted and I know exactly who I am. I feel like I've always known who I am, but like, I know who I am and I'm willing to take risks now, you know?'”

Despite the lighter tone, Moroney promises emotional resonance will remain part of her work. “I do have, like, one really gut-wrenching song on the album,” she clarified. “There's a few sad songs still because I would never abandon my emo cowgirl-ness.”

With color, confidence, and creative risk-taking defining this next chapter, Megan Moroney's upcoming project looks poised to capture the blend of introspection and freedom that has fueled her rapid rise in the modern country landscape.

InstagramMegan Moroney
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
