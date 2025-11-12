LISTEN LIVE

You could win a Walt Disney World® vacation and experience Zootopia: Better Zoogether!

92.5 XTU wants you to enter for a chance to win a Walt Disney World vacation and experience Zootopia: Better Zoogether!—a new 4D show at Disney’s AnimalKingdom ® Theme Park….

Donnie Black

92.5 XTU wants you to enter for a chance to win a Walt Disney World vacation and experience Zootopia: Better Zoogether!—a new 4D show at Disney’s Animal
Kingdom ® Theme Park.


Join fur-iends like Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps and Benjamin Clawhauser for a celebration where the entire animal kingdom comes together—including you! From special live performances across Zootopia to an epic musical finale, come ready to leap, laugh and let loose.


The fur-ociously fun festivities will have you fist pumping your paws, howling your heart out and swinging your tail loooong after you leave.

Listen weekdays at 9a, 1pm, & 4p for your chance to win a Walt Disney World
vacation so you and your pack, pride or herd can celebrate in wild style at Zootopia: Better Zoogether! at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park!

Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
