Luke Combs Shares Unreleased Acoustic Song ‘Ever Mine’ for Veterans Day

Luke Combs honored Veterans Day by releasing an acoustic version of his unreleased song, "Ever Mine." The song honors the sacrifices of service men, service women, and their families. Highlighting the pain of uncertainty and the sting of lost love, Combs captioned the post, writing, "In honor of Veterans Day tomorrow, here's 'Ever Mine.' We wrote this from the perspective of a soldier writing a letter to his wife during war, without knowing if he'll ever see her again. Love this one a lot."

"Ever Mine" is a co-write of Combs, Hailey Whitters, and Charlie Worsham that was originally recorded in 2020. The song has a letter-home structure encompassing separation, sacrifice, and hope. The lyric details a desire for connectedness and commitment. The acoustic version carries that intimate feel, which really connected with the fans.

The accompanying video, now available on YouTube, features Combs performing the piece acoustically. The release serves both as a personal tribute and as a broader acknowledgment of military families' strength and endurance during deployments. Fans quickly flooded the comments with emotional responses, praising the storytelling and calling for the song's official release:

“Undoubtedly one of the best songwriters of his generation and not just in country music. Luke, you're amazing .”

“One of my favorites for a long time — would be my favorite if he ever releases it!”

While Combs has not confirmed "Ever Mine" as part of an upcoming album, he has recently encouraged fans to help shape his next project's direction. The Veterans Day release coincided with national tributes to service members, amplifying the track's emotional impact.

Combs also revealed his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, which will kick off early in 2026 and will feature stops in the U.S. and internationally. This tour announcement comes after a successful run of sold-out arena dates and continues to go with the momentum from his ongoing international success.