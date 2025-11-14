Barefoot Country Music Fest Announces Thursday Night Kick-Off Performers

Barefoot Country Music Fest has revealed three major acts joining the 2026 lineup—Miranda Lambert, Cole Swindell, and Chase Matthew. This announcement is big news: Miranda Lambert makes her highly anticipated BCMF debut, lighting up the Wildwood Beach stage on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The Grammy-winning powerhouse promises a set packed with hits and a passionate performance that fans have been waiting for.

Returning favorites Cole Swindell and Chase Matthew are back, delivering another unforgettable weekend of energy, sing-alongs, and country vibes. Their return sets the stage for a festival filled with repeat crowd-pleasers and new memories in one of the Northeast’s hottest summer destinations.

With newly announced acts joining previously revealed headliners Post Malone, Eric Church, and Kelsea Ballerini, BCMF 2026 is shaping up to be a world-class celebration of country, pop, and genre-bending favorites—all on the iconic Wildwood Beach. Expect more than 40 artists over four days, making this event the ultimate gift for any music lover this season.

Black Friday Sale: The Gift of Summer

The Black Friday Sale is live until November 28, bringing the best savings and flexible payment plans that make planning easier than ever:

GA (General Admission) just $39 down

VIP access at $79 down

SVIP packages only $199 down

Skip payments until February 1, with easy installments running through May 1. Lock in your tickets now before prices rise and treat yourself or your friends to an unforgettable summer on the Wildwood sand. Whether you’re giving the perfect holiday present or plotting a group getaway, BCMF covers every wish list.

Why BCMF Is the Can’t-Miss Event of 2026