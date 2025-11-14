Dan + Shay Sign With The Core Entertainment for Artist Management

Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY-winning duo Dan + Shay have signed with The Core Entertainment for artist management. The partnership places the duo under the guidance of co-founders and CEOs Simon Tikhman and Kevin “Chief” Zaruk.

“We've always admired The Core's ‘music-first' mentality, and from our first conversations with Simon, Chief, and the entire team, we knew that it was the perfect home for us,” Dan + Shay share. “They have built something truly special, and we are proud to be a part of the story they are writing. We believe in their passion and vision for our music, and can't wait to launch the next chapter of our career together. The best is yet to come.”

The Core Entertainment operates as a multi-genre management and label venture distributed by Universal Music Group. On this year's list are Bailey Zimmerman, Cameron Whitcomb, Nate Smith, Josh Ross, and Nickelback, which shows they all have a broad range of musical styles to offer. The company aims to provide opportunities across various verticals, including music, touring, brand, and media projects, with a focus on the long-term growth of artists.

Dan + Shay moving to The Core was also labelled a strategic move in the evolution of their career, which aligns with their continuing broader expansion into new opportunities, both creatively and in business ventures. On their recent North American Heartbreak On The Map Tour, the duo sold 8,441 tickets and grossed $551,214 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Sept. 21, according to Pollstar Boxoffice.

Following the release of It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album in 2024, Dan + Shay have continued to connect with fans through their recent holiday single "Long Live Christmas" and a fan-demand cover of Taylor Swift's "Back To December." Their catalog — featuring global hits such as "Tequila," "Speechless," "10,000 Hours with Justin Bieber," "Glad You Exist," and "Save Me The Trouble" — has earned billions of streams and multiple certifications worldwide.