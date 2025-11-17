Kacey Musgraves and Carín León Perform Bilingual Duet at the 26th Latin GRAMMY Awards

Kacey Musgraves and Carín León created one of the standout moments at the Latin GRAMMYs in Las Vegas, collaborating on a bilingual duet called "Lost in Translation." The performance at MGM Grand Garden Arena highlighted musical togetherness and cultural crossover as the singers traded verses in Spanglish and fused elements of country-pop with regional Mexican music.

León opened the set solo with his ballad “Ahí Estabas Tú,” donning his signature tall sombrero, before Musgraves appeared on a separate B-stage in a sparkling black dress. The two met midway through the performance, joining in dynamic choreography that underscored the song's theme of connection beyond language barriers.

“This really cute idea came about these people meeting and not being able to speak the same language, but love language and body language is universal and you don't really need words for that,” Musgraves shares.

For Musgraves, who grew up in Texas surrounded by both Western swing and Norteño influences, the collaboration was more than a creative challenge; it was a homecoming of sorts. “I've always loved exploring the borders of Country and where it blends with other styles like Norteño and some regional Mexican sounds that I heard a lot of in Texas.”

León, known for pushing the boundaries of regional Mexican music, found in Musgraves a kindred spirit. “I relate my career and hers in the way that she approaches other genres,” he says.

The partnership, first sparked in Nashville over shared musical roots, led to the bilingual studio recording released in late August. The performance they gave at the Latin GRAMMYs exemplified a larger trend of genre synthesis, as country and regional Mexican music are still growing and crossing different audiences and markets.