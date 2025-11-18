Keith Urban Posts to Instagram Following Split From Nicole Kidman

XTU Merch
Keith Urban has returned to social media for the first time since reports of his divorce from Nicole Kidman, sharing a trip down memory lane that included humor, reflection, and…

Keith Urban has returned to social media for the first time since reports of his divorce from Nicole Kidman, sharing a trip down memory lane that included humor, reflection, and a look back at his early career. He shared a clip of CBS's The Road, a docuseries focused on the next generation of country stars, with Urban appearing with Blake Shelton. The accompanying video montage revisited Urban's beginnings in the U.S., showcasing a younger version of himself with long blond hair and a leather vest, recalling his first years struggling to land a record deal.

"You know you learn a lot when you've been on the road for more than a few years... especially when it comes to your hair… right @keithurban???" the post's caption read.

"You and I have both been in Nashville since the '90s, and we went through some awkward phases," Shelton joked before revealing the first pic of Urban with long blonde hair. "Well, that's what I looked like when I first got here, and I couldn't for the life of me figure out why I couldn't get signed," Urban joked before adding that he "didn't know what the hell was going on" with his hair.

The post marks a visible return for Urban, who has largely maintained a low public profile since the split. He reappeared after an episode that gained traction during his High and Alive World Tour when he jokingly connected with a fan named Nicole in attendance, bringing attention from across the internet. The tour continues to sell out major venues, which solidifies Urban's standing with and dedication to fans regardless of personal turmoil.

Nicole Kidman has, in contrast, remained active in public life. She participated in Paris Fashion Week, went to multiple awards shows, and is still engaging on social media with her fans. Kidman is now focusing on a new phase in her career that includes a sequel to Practical Magic and has turned up at several high-profile events with her daughters. One recent moment that spiraled into fun included Kidman being humorously "arrested" by the singer Sabrina Carpenter while hosting a concert in Nashville, showing that even in public, she can let loose and be playful.

Kidman filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, with reports noting the pair had been living apart since early summer. The couple was last photographed together in June 2025 at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville, near their 19th wedding anniversary. Since then, both have taken different paths — Kidman through film and fashion, Urban through touring and a cautious return to the spotlight.

