Cody Johnson Competes for Four CMA Awards Wednesday Night

Cody Johnson enters the 59th CMA Awards as one of the night's strongest contenders, competing for four major trophies. His nominations include entertainer of the year, male vocalist of the year, and two collaborative nods for musical event and music video for "I'm Gonna Love You" with Carrie Underwood. Johnson is also slated to perform during the broadcast, adding to the anticipation surrounding Wednesday night's ceremony, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

As he heads into one of the biggest nights of his career, Johnson has been making meaningful changes at home. He recently redesigned his rodeo arena, transforming part of the space into a dedicated showcase for the milestones he has earned through years of work and touring.

"I redid my rodeo arena at my house," he explains. "At the end of the arena, there's a 4,000-square-foot trophy lodge, and it has given me a place to put all my stuff."

The idea was sparked in part by visits to the homes of professional athletes, where he sometimes found the emphasis placed too heavily on accolades rather than family.

"Because I've been in athletes' houses before where it looks like a shrine to them," Cody continues. "It's like, 'There's not even a damn family photo in here.' And with this forever home, I want [my kids] to have a place where it feels like home. It is this big, nice, beautiful home that dad went to work and provided for, and I want family pictures, and I want it to be about them."

Johnson also noted that the new setup helps keep his hunting trophies separate, a request from his wife, while still giving fans and friends a place to see his professional accomplishments.

"If I condense all these trophies, when you walk into the trophy lodge, then you think, 'Wow, this is all really cool,'" he says.