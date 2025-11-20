XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

Brett Young Announces 2026 2.0 Tour With 18 U.S. Dates Starting at Ryman Auditorium

Brett Young has announced his 2026 2.0 Tour, an 18-date headlining run launching Jan. 22, 2026, at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. The trek serves as the follow-up to his 2025…

Jennifer Eggleston
Brett Young performs onstage at Pier 17 Rooftop on October 10, 2024 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Brett Young has announced his 2026 2.0 Tour, an 18-date headlining run launching Jan. 22, 2026, at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. The trek serves as the follow-up to his 2025 Back To Basics World Tour and supports his latest studio album, 2.0, released through Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. Jenna Davis will join as the supporting act for the full run.

The tour will span multiple U.S. cities across the Northeast and Midwest, with scheduled stops including Durham, Greensboro, Boston, Bowling Green, and Syracuse. Venues on the itinerary include the Durham Performing Arts Center, the Peace Center in Greenville, and additional theaters and auditoriums before the tour wraps in late February 2026.

Young's new project, 2.0, showcases collaborations and a reimagined version of “In Case You Didn't Know” featuring Hannah McFarland, along with his current single, “Drink With You.” The upcoming tour reinforces his reputation for intimate, storytelling-driven performances built on authenticity and connection.

“After an incredible trip across the pond and feeling the amazing momentum behind my new album 2.0, I'm beyond excited to hit the road next year,” says Young. “It feels like something special is happening, and I want y'all to be a part of it.”

Pre-sale for the 2.0 Tour began on Nov. 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time, with general public on-sale opening Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. VIP packages — featuring meet-and-greet access and exclusive perks — also opened yesterday. Fans can find complete tour details at brettyoung.com/tour.

Brett YoungJenna Davis
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicKelsea Ballerini Defends Song as Art, Not Internet ClickbaitJennifer Eggleston
Garth Brooks performs during the 54th Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Music City Center on November 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicGarth Brooks Releases Sixth Anthology Installment Covering Stadium Tour, Dive Bar Shows and Vegas ResidencyJennifer Eggleston
Ella Langley attends the 59th Annual 2025 CMA Awards at Music City Center
MusicRed Carpet Recap: Who Won Best Dressed at the 2025 CMA Awards?Yvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect