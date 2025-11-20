Brett Young Announces 2026 2.0 Tour With 18 U.S. Dates Starting at Ryman Auditorium

Brett Young has announced his 2026 2.0 Tour, an 18-date headlining run launching Jan. 22, 2026, at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. The trek serves as the follow-up to his 2025 Back To Basics World Tour and supports his latest studio album, 2.0, released through Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. Jenna Davis will join as the supporting act for the full run.

The tour will span multiple U.S. cities across the Northeast and Midwest, with scheduled stops including Durham, Greensboro, Boston, Bowling Green, and Syracuse. Venues on the itinerary include the Durham Performing Arts Center, the Peace Center in Greenville, and additional theaters and auditoriums before the tour wraps in late February 2026.

Young's new project, 2.0, showcases collaborations and a reimagined version of “In Case You Didn't Know” featuring Hannah McFarland, along with his current single, “Drink With You.” The upcoming tour reinforces his reputation for intimate, storytelling-driven performances built on authenticity and connection.

“After an incredible trip across the pond and feeling the amazing momentum behind my new album 2.0, I'm beyond excited to hit the road next year,” says Young. “It feels like something special is happening, and I want y'all to be a part of it.”