Riley Green’s Friends Aren’t Impressed By His People Magazine Title

Riley Green was voted People Magazine's 'Sexiest Country Star' and his friends are not letting him brush it under the rug.

Let’s be honest: no one was shocked when Green took home the title, as the man reportedly has a whole bin full of bras, courtesy of concertgoers who were unable to keep their... admiration… to themselves.

But during the CMA Awards on Wednesday, Green revealed how those in his life reacted to him winning the People title: “I haven’t gotten anything for that yet, other than a bunch of texts from my buddies giving me a hard time. It’d be cool to get a trophy,” he said, according to People.

Green was up against Cody Johnson, Shaboozey, and Warren Zeiders.

Past and Present Love Triangles

The “Worst Way” singer also shared that, despite winning the 'Sexiest' title, a romantic partner is still not in the cards for him right now. “Any girl that meets me, after about two weeks of seeing how much I’m gone on tour, she’s ready to go the other way, so it’s no big deal."

It seems, though, that there is no shortage of women interested. Green was once rumored to be involved with his “You Look Like You Love Me” duet partner Ella Langley, with whom he shares several ACM and CMA Awards. But if you consider Langley’s song “Choosin’ Texas,” which is said to be about Green, his heart really belongs to a blonde from the Lone Star State of Texas who fans speculate is actually fellow country singer Megan Moroney, a native of Texas. Before the song's release, Langley posted artwork on her Instagram, featuring a cowboy in a convertible with a blonde woman (Green and Moroney were spotted riding around his hometown of Jacksonville, Alabama in a convertible).

All that said, Riley didn't attend the CMA Awards with Langley or Moroney, but instead arrived with lifestyle and beauty influencer Bryana Ferringer, who is no stranger to country music romance.

Ferringer previously dated country star Tucker Wetmore, who performed and teased his new song, “Proving Me Right,” during the awards show.