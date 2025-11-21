XTU’s CMA Winners Weekend with Anniversary Show Tickets
And the winner is… Listen all weekend long as we celebrate the 59th Country Music Awards Winners! We will highlight music from the artists who won a CMA Award like…
And the winner is...
Listen all weekend long as we celebrate the 59th Country Music Awards Winners!
We will highlight music from the artists who won a CMA Award like Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, Ella Langley, and Riley Green…
Plus, register below for your chance to win tickets to XTU's Anniversary Show starring Hardy!
The show happens Saturday, June 27th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
Thanks to the Ford and the Ford 150.
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.